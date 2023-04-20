Instagram star Bri Teresi quits lingerie company after hiring of biological male model: ‘Know your audience!'

Prominent Instagram influencer and MAGA-supporter Bri Teresi announced she is cutting ties with high-end lingerie company Honey Birdette after the brand modeled one of its latest sets using a male model.

Teresi, who posts photos of her modeling sportswear and bikinis to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, slammed the lingerie company on the platform for having Jake DuPree, a toned, athletic biological male modeling a ruby 3-piece set of bra, panties and matching stockings.

DuPree, who identifies as non-binary, posed in the lingerie for an ad on Honey Birdette’s Instagram page. In the caption for the post, the brand said, "Red curtain moment! @jakedupree stars in the RUBY 3 piece set."

The post also noted that featuring DuPree in ladies underwear was part of Honey Birdette’s effort to promote inclusivity and the LGBTQ community. It added, "UPDATE: Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie."



The post was a far cry from the brand’s old tagline: "By women, for women."

Teresi, who has modeled the lingerie brand on her own page, thought the post was too much of departure for the company as well. In the comment section – which has since been disabled by Honey Birdette due to backlash – she wrote, "Sad to see you guys jumping on the woke bandwagon! Once again, another thing taken over by men. Know your audience!"

Sports outlet OutKick.com confirmed with the golf influencer that she dropped the brand. She told them, "Yes it’s true. I will no longer be working with the brand."

Teresi voiced full support behind the backlash and any boycott of the brand, saying, "The only way to stop this nonsense and propaganda is to not support businesses that do not support our values. It’s that simple!"

She added, "As a model I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That’s pure misogyny. Now more than ever, we must support businesses that support our values. Go woke, go broke."

Teresi is not afraid to voice her politics in public. In recent Instagram posts, she has declared her support for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, and has spoken out against his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Honey Birdette’s scandal is just one of several recent ones involving major brands marketing products with biological men. Bud Light lost billions of dollars in market value for employing trans woman Dylan Mulvaney as one of its new spokespersons.

And Nike received significant backlash for using Mulvaney to model it’s the new sports bra.