High school coach seeks to unite diverse players through sport

Profound sports figure and inspirational coach Mac Stephens joined ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ to discuss how he discovered his purpose in life through coaching and how he was able to motivate kids and inspire unity through sport.

"I was a linebacker back in my crazy days and played on the defensive side of the ball. And was fortunate enough to then eventually realize my childhood dream of even playing professionally for a couple of years. I played with the New York Jets my rookie year and then with the Minnesota Vikings for a little while, and even went up to Toronto, Canada for a short time in the Canadian Football League," said Stevens.

After deciding to end his football career, Stevens returned home to the Cleveland area with his wife, who was finishing her undergrad degree at Cleveland State. The head coach and ‘Build the Bridge Challenge’ founder explained to Tucker that he was ‘"trying to find his way after moving back home.

"And eventually-- worked a couple of different jobs, but eventually got into coaching, which I found out was really my purpose. My purpose in life was just to try to make positive change through coaching football," said Stevens.

To hear Steven's full story and for more interviews, watch "Tucker Carlson Today" available on Fox Nation.