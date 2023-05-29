Inmates hope to befriend Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes ahead of her arrival at Texas prison

Gossip is spreading at the all-women’s prison where Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to begin her 11-year sentence on Tuesday, with some inmates wanting to be her friend.

"Some people are like ‘I want to be her friend,’" an inmate at Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, Tasha Wade told The Wall Street Journal . "But other people are like, ‘I can’t believe that’s all she got for taking all that money.’"

Another inmate told the Journal that even guards have taken note of her imminent arrival, with one joking about looking forward to ordering Holmes to scrub pans.

Holmes, a 39-year-old mother of two, was sentenced to 11-years in prison and ordered to pay $452 million in restitution to financiers for duping investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars by lying about her biotech start-up Theranos. The company, which was once valued in the billions, falsely claimed that it invented a machine that could run complex tests with just one drop of blood.

Holmes, once celebrated as the first female self-made billionaire, and her then-boyfriend Ramesh Balwani have been the focus of several pop culture movies, books, podcasts as well as "The Dropout" miniseries on Hulu.

The best-selling book that retells Holmes’ story, "Bad Blood," was in the prison’s library earlier this year but has been checked out and not returned, a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman told the Journal.

The Journal interviewed inmates who detailed what Holmes is expected to encounter upon her self-surrender including being searched, receiving a khaki uniform and working for 90-days in the kitchen being paid 12 cents an hour. Holmes will likely be housed in a room with two sets of bunk beds where she will be required to stay in from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Her toddler son and infant daughter will be permitted to visit on weekends and holidays and will be able to sit on her lap until they are 10-years-old.

The prison camp, about 100 miles northwest of Houston, houses 655 inmates who were convicted primarily of white-collar crimes, crimes related to harboring illegal immigrants, or drug-related crimes, according to the Journal. Other high-profile inmates include Jen Shah from the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" and Michelle Janavs, the Hot Pockets heiress.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman told the Journal that the average inmate serves 14 months — just a little over one-tenth of Holmes' sentence.