Ingraham: Democrats think their problems are branding, not policies

Laura Ingraham pointed out that some Democrats appear to be encouraging former first lady Michelle Obama to run for president in her "Ingraham Angle" on Friday.

Ingraham said the exercise shows Democrats still haven't learned why they're losing ground in the polls with the average American — they think their main issue is their brand, rather than their failing and, at times, dangerous political policies.

"Michelle to the rescue? You might ask yourselves, how much trouble are the Democrats really in?" she said.

"They actually might try to convince Michelle Obama to run for president. Remember, just a few months ago, even Joe Rogan got in on that act."

Rogan, a Spotify podcaster and mixed martial arts expert, recently made headlines for allowing open discourse about coronavirus mitigation on his show. Previously, Rogan entertained that Obama is the "wife of the best president we have had in our lifetime in terms of a representative of intelligent people."

Ingraham noted that Obama was recently polled as the most popular Democrat in the world, but added that she has "zero relevant experience" to govern except for her former title as first lady.

A Michelle Obama push would be akin to Republicans trying to encourage former first lady Laura Bush to run in 2008, Ingraham added.

She clarified that former President Donald Trump also had no previous governing experience, but he managed a major American corporate empire with diverse holdings and was able to translate that business sense into politics.

"He used that experience and a keen sense of the political undercurrents to quickly galvanize a populist conservative movement," she said. "He was offering a set of ideas that his party had not fully embraced at the time, from strict border enforcement to tougher trade deals to less military intervention abroad."

"By contrast, the entire point of a Michelle Obama movement would be to take her fame and celebrity, then tie them to the same failed ideas that destroyed the Democrat Party over the last year and destroyed American cities as well."

"Democratic officeholders, they're not flailing and failing because they're not charming or glamorous," Ingraham said. "They're failing because their policies cannot and do not work. Look at the state of Blue America right now."

"Despite all the speculation, it is really hard to see any scenario under which Michelle Obama would actually agree to this nonsense. She's intelligent enough to realize that a lot of her popularity stems from the fact that her husband was beloved and usually, not always, but usually she tends to stay above politics … Plus her husband was savvy enough to keep the far left at bay. Middle-class Americans didn't like radicalism when he was president, and [former President Barack Obama] knew it."