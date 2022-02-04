Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ingraham: Democrats think their problems are branding, not policies

Ingraham asks if Democrats expect Obama to come to the 'rescue'

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Ingraham asks: Michelle Obama to the rescue? Video

Ingraham asks: Michelle Obama to the rescue?

It’s easy to see how bad things are going for Democrats, Laura Ingraham says.

Laura Ingraham pointed out that some Democrats appear to be encouraging former first lady Michelle Obama to run for president in her "Ingraham Angle" on Friday.

Ingraham said the exercise shows Democrats still haven't learned why they're losing ground in the polls with the average American — they think their main issue is their brand, rather than their failing and, at times, dangerous political policies.

Former first lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Former first lady Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

"Michelle to the rescue? You might ask yourselves, how much trouble are the Democrats really in?" she said.

"They actually might try to convince Michelle Obama to run for president. Remember, just a few months ago, even Joe Rogan got in on that act."

Rogan, a Spotify podcaster and mixed martial arts expert, recently made headlines for allowing open discourse about coronavirus mitigation on his show. Previously, Rogan entertained that Obama is the "wife of the best president we have had in our lifetime in terms of a representative of intelligent people."

Podcaster Joe Rogan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Podcaster Joe Rogan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ingraham noted that Obama was recently polled as the most popular Democrat in the world, but added that she has "zero relevant experience" to govern except for her former title as first lady.

A Michelle Obama push would be akin to Republicans trying to encourage former first lady Laura Bush to run in 2008, Ingraham added.

She clarified that former President Donald Trump also had no previous governing experience, but he managed a major American corporate empire with diverse holdings and was able to translate that business sense into politics.

"He used that experience and a keen sense of the political undercurrents to quickly galvanize a populist conservative movement," she said. "He was offering a set of ideas that his party had not fully embraced at the time, from strict border enforcement to tougher trade deals to less military intervention abroad."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Presidents Biden and Putin.

Presidents Biden and Putin. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images |   Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

"By contrast, the entire point of a Michelle Obama movement would be to take her fame and celebrity, then tie them to the same failed ideas that destroyed the Democrat Party over the last year and destroyed American cities as well."

"Democratic officeholders, they're not flailing and failing because they're not charming or glamorous," Ingraham said. "They're failing because their policies cannot and do not work. Look at the state of Blue America right now."

"Despite all the speculation, it is really hard to see any scenario under which Michelle Obama would actually agree to this nonsense. She's intelligent enough to realize that a lot of her popularity stems from the fact that her husband was beloved and usually, not always, but usually she tends to stay above politics … Plus her husband was savvy enough to keep the far left at bay. Middle-class Americans didn't like radicalism when he was president, and [former President Barack Obama] knew it." 

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 