Laura Ingraham sounds alarm over 'media-driven electoral fraud'

The media have been operating the "longest-running, undeclared, in-kind campaign donation in election history," with their "all-out effort to conceal the truth from American voters," Laura Ingraham told viewers Tuesday.

"From the China virus to Hunter Biden, to the goals of Antifa and Black Lives Matter, to the writings of Kamala Harris," said "The Ingraham Angle" host, "the press was either actively concealing the truth, or just conveniently incurious."

Ingraham cited recent accusations that Harris had appropriated an anecdote about her younger self crying out for "Fweedom!" — from civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

"Now, when Republicans run for office, what do they do? They scour their writings, as they should," Ingraham said. "Remember when the D.C. press corps went nuts on ... Melania Trump's RNC speech?"

KAMALA HARRIS ACCUSED OF PLAGIARIZING MLK ANECDOTE IN OCTOBER INTERVIEW WITH ELLE MAGAZINE

"No one bothered to comb through the writings of a woman who's a heartbeat away from the presidency," the host continued, "or maybe they did and they just decided to keep it quiet? I don't put anything past these people."

The Harris revelation is just one of the many "egregious examples of media-driven electoral fraud," Ingraham told viewers.

"They will probably get more blatant and worse," she said. "It will be our job to expose and resist these fraudsters every step of the way. They're not journalists, they are propagandistic tools of the neo-socialist forces who are intent on remaking America from top to bottom. We are not going to let them succeed. We will fight them, but not by showing up at people's houses to terrorize their little kids."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, Ingraham continued, "We will make sure in the coming weeks, months, and years, that Americans know who lied to them and what they did and when they did it and, when we needed the truth most, who denied it."

She concluded by vowing to see to it that none "of the corrupt voices at the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, ABC , NBC, will ever really recover from what they did during the last five years to keep voters in the dark."