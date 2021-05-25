Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Ingraham: Media admits to ignoring facts about COVID during Trump administration

Media and Fauci gave a communist regime the benefit of the doubt because they didn't like Trump says 'Angle' host

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ingraham: Democrats, media weren't only wrong, they liedVideo

Ingraham: Democrats, media weren't only wrong, they lied

'Ingraham Angle' host compares Biden's performance on COVID and the economy to prior administration

Fox News host Laura Ingraham opened "The Ingraham Angle" Monday declaring journalism in the U.S. "dead" for ignoring facts about the origins of the coronavirus last year because "they didn't like Trump."

INGRAHAM: This headline from Vox captured the coverage in March 2020.  They called the lab leak theory a "conspiracy" and a "rumor" and claimed evidence "to the contrary." Again – I want you to marinate in this for a moment – Because they didn’t like Trump, the American media, and their Demigod Anthony Fauci, gave a communist regime that enslaves millions of people the benefit of the doubt on an issue that led to worldwide death and economic ruin.  Beyond the origins of COVID, we see now that Trump was pretty much right on every major issue facing America, while Democrats and their media propagandists were wrong.  

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly warned voters that if they chose Biden, things on the domestic and foreign policy front would start to unravel. Foreseeing how disastrous extended lockdowns would be for the economy, Trump urged all the governors to open their states … for that he was called "reckless," and "irresponsible," and "anti-science" for saying so. And Biden wanted re-openings to mimic his own style – very slow.  

CLICK HERE TO WATCH INGRAHAM'S FULL "ANGLE"

This article was written by Fox News staff.