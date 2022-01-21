Ingraham: Liberals claim every political move is 'for the children' but the truth is 'dark and sinister'

In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Friday, host Laura Ingraham contrasted the March for Life with liberals' claims they are working on behalf of the next generation.

She played clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claiming her "whole mission in Congress is about the children" and promising to "be prepared to throw a punch for the children" if need be, while Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., touted the importance of hard work on behalf of the youth.

"Today's liberals claim that everything they're doing on climate change, COVID, the border — even ending the filibuster is because they care about the children," Ingraham said. "But the real truth is very dark and very sinister. The left's core issues — abortion, gender fluidity, the diversity obsession, open borders and COVID mandates, just to name a few, actually add up to a war on children."

"From the more than 62 million babies lost to abortion since 1973, to the current fad of glamorizing transgenderism in our schools, we're witnessing a sustained assault on life and innocence by adults who themselves are spiritually lost over time."

"It's become kind of fashionable to see children as burdensome, inconvenient, even sometimes harmful to the environment."

These liberals are instead indoctrinating public school children with anti-American, racially-divisive ideals and trying to mold them into future left-wing political activists, Ingraham noted.

"Those who sit on the sidelines, those who resist the indoctrination on race or gender victimology, they're sidelined or silenced," she added.

"Too many school boards and activist teachers are trying right now to turn our children into race-obsessed, America-hating whiners."

Ingraham warned that in addition to the millions of aborted children in America, politicians across the continent are taking "pledges" and making overtures that are dangerous to the future of humankind.

She pointed to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's comments about "scientific consensus that the lives of children are going to be very difficult."

The Bronx lawmaker said that such an outlook leads "young people to have a legitimate question — you know, should is it OK to still have children?"

She played a clip of a 2019 NBC News report featuring a Canadian woman asking others to pledge not to procreate until the government in Ottawa "takes serious action on climate".

"These depressing comments," Ingraham said. "They're just the byproducts of a radical and failing education system and also failure of parenting."

However, she concluded that Americans should still be optimistic for the next generation, given strong leadership from people like those who participated in the March for Life, at school board meetings where parents are standing up for parental rights and against indoctrination, radicalization and other issues.

"It's not necessarily convenient or even fun to march in freezing dreary Washington every year, but it is a powerful statement for the rights of the unborn, and it's a statement to a world that seems so comfortable with the act of discarding the children," Ingraham said.