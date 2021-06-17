Ingraham: The landscape is looking really bleak for Democrats

Laura Ingraham discussed the declining popularity of key Democrat policies on the heels of President Biden's "embarrassing" trip abroad Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Well, fresh off embarrassing himself and the entire nation at the G-7 and NATO meetings, Biden returned to more bad news for his entire agenda at home," she said. "It's neither working nor popular. First, his approval numbers are upside down. The latest Monmouth poll has Joe at only 48% approval, down six points from 54% in April. He dropped nine points among Democrats and 11 points among the all-important independents."

Ingraham noted that Monmouth's polling director said the "plunging ratings" are because the president isn't meeting the middle class' expectations. However, Biden isn't the only one not performing well with Americans, one key Democrat policy is also tanking in the polls, Ingraham said, calling it a win for the GOP and a "disaster" for Biden.

"Parents are mobilizing against the Democrats' education crown jewel known as critical race theory," she continued. "In fact, two new surveys show that Americans of all stripes oppose this poisonous ideology. They don't want anyone near their kids."

Citing new polling data, Ingraham noted that many voters believe critical race theory will do nothing to improve race relations.

"A new Rasmussen poll released today shows that a plurality of likely voters, 43%, believe teaching CRT in public schools will worsen race relations. Only 24% said it would improve things, and a YouGov/Economist poll released Tuesday gave an even more encouraging breakdown of the opposition to CRT," she said. "Among voters who know what critical race theory actually is, 57% had an unfavorable view of it."

Ingraham also took aim at the vice president, who many have criticized for her own trip abroad and handling of questions on immigration.

"I don't need to belabor the point about what an unmitigated disaster of a vice president Kamala Harris has turned out to be. She doesn't bring anything to the table other than that irritating cackle and a prickly personality," Ingraham said. "So all told, the landscape is looking really bleak for the Democrats."

After what Ingraham regarded as disastrous trips for the administration, she reported that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is floating the idea of a face-to-face meeting with China's President Xi Jinping.

"Obviously a Biden-Xi meeting would be an utter disaster. It is simply not in our national interest to let this guy and his team of amateurs meet the CCP without adult supervision."