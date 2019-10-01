Ingraham: Democrats 'freaking out,' Barr 'clearly closing in on the foreign players from 2016'

Democrats are "undermining the process" by pushing for impeachment and sullying Attorney General William Barr in order to discredit his eventual findings, Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"Democrats know their policies are not going to lead to a stronger economy. Certainly it's not going to be stronger than Trump's. They don't even bother trying to make that case anymore," Ingraham said. "Instead they find themselves reverting to the old Hillary Clinton playbook. In other words, if you aren't confident you can win on the merits, undermine the process."

"And if you lose, don't accept the outcome as legitimate. Work to undermine its legitimacy by any means necessary," Ingraham added.

Barr continues to face scrutiny for involvement in the Trump-Ukraine controversy, with former Attorney General Eric Holder telling Fox News on Tuesday that Barr "is paying a price" and sacrificing his credibility by spearheading U.S. Attorney John Durham's ongoing probe into possible misconduct by the intelligence community at the outset of the Russia investigation.

Ingraham believes Barr is "closing in" on those responsible for the Russia investigation and that is why Democrats are panicking.

"The attorney general is clearly closing in on the foreign players from 2016," Ingraham said. "Come on, this all explains why the Democrats are freaking out and they are so determined to stop Trump and smear Barr."

The host argued that their new strategy is to "sully Trump."

"They've bet, I think, that it's safer to sully Trump with bogus accusation and then finally face the music themselves," Ingraham said. "A true investigation of their actions to interfere in a presidential election using foreign actors, phony information."

