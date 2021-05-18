Expand / Collapse search
Laura Ingraham's Monologue
Ingraham: Democrats ignore FBI, push for new political witch hunt as part of 'Investigation Theater'

'The Ingraham Angle' host calls Democrats' attempts to link GOP to domestic terror 'tiresome'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham slammed Democrats' push for a "9/11 style commission" to investigate the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle," claiming party leaders are "going back to their dog-eared playbook" and the "tiresome" push of 'tying the GOP to domestic terror."

INGRAHAM: With consumer prices climbing, inflationary pressures building and the border long past a breaking point, what exactly is the party in charge focused on? January 6 of course, you know the riot they call an insurrection because it sounds scarier. Worried that voters are starting to miss the days of $1.92 gas and rising incomes. Pelosi and Schumer are going back to their dog-eared playbook, it's so tiresome of tying the GOP to domestic terror, racism and white supremacy. Hence their push for a 9/11 style commission to investigate the Capitol riot and their smearing of any Republican who doesn't agree to the new witch hunt …

To label a two-and-a-half-hour riot an insurrection is just in the end, I think it's just incredibly revealing. And it's coming from the most anti-democratic forces out there, all, of course, in the Democrats' ranks. You know, those who support voting rights for illegals, who oppose voter ID at the polls, who use ballot harvesting to vacuum up votes at old folks' homes and Indian reservations. On the other hand, Republicans want elections to be fair, legitimate and thorough. That means there needs to be a good reason for voting by mail or registering to vote on Election Day.

