Ingraham: 'Contain the virus, protect our freedom'

It is important to let the experts handle the outbreak of the coronavirus, while not allowing mass "hysteria" to rule over American society, Laura Ingraham said Wednesday during her "Ingraham Angle" commentary.

She noted how National Institutes of Health immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the public during a congressional hearing that the U.S. will see an increase in infected cases and that things will "get worse."

"Americans hear that and want to know: What next?" Ingraham said. "America has gone from riding high to reeling in just a few short weeks. This dangerous health crisis could dovetail quickly into a political crisis. Indeed, some are hoping for a political crisis."

"Contain the virus, protect our freedom."

TOM HANKS, WIFE RITA WILSON, TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS IN AUSTRALIA

She said that while it is important to be cautious, some people like Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., are being extreme in their assessment.

Waters recently told reporters that President Trump cannot be trusted: "Not only is he a liar, he doesn't believe in anything scientific," she said. "Someone said he needs to be quiet -- he needs to shut his mouth."

Ingraham said that it is important to stop the spread without taking drastic measures in every facet of life.

"While we should be mindful of mitigating community spread, we should try to strike a balance here," she said, shifting to what the precedent should be in cases like this: "Should we assume going forward any time a serious disease migrates here from another country we have to close everything down? As one economist said that could be more catastrophic for America than this horrific virus itself. What changes in our behavior will make a difference in this health insurance crisis?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rightfully made a similar point when she forcefully rejected reporters' questions as to whether the U.S. Capitol should be shuttered: "No. No. No. Do you understand 'no'?" the San Francisco lawmaker said.

Ingraham also praised Trump's public address from earlier in the evening, saying that it shows he cares about the American people.

"We all have to live with a certain amount of risk," she said. "We have been through much worse -- World War II and the Depression -- We need to stick together and not be afraid to ask questions of the experts, many of whom didn't see this coming."