Ingraham warns Biden win would empower left-wing radicals: 'Portland today, America tomorrow'

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham said on Friday that if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is elected, the rioting currently happening in major cities across America would be encouraged.

“Right now, it is only Democrat mayors and governors who are giving aid and comfort to the rioters, but, if Biden is elected, Antifa will consider it their victory and that means violence becomes an acceptable protest tactic in a safe staple of American life everywhere,” she said in her monologue on “The Ingraham Angle.”

Ingraham said that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security would “stand by” and let the violent protesting happen by calling it a “legitimate act of expression in a country that is systematically racist.”

“In a Biden administration, like ongoing lockdowns will become trusted means of intimidation and control in every town and city across all 50 states. Holy hell will be unleashed from coast to coast,” Ingraham said.

MAYORS OF PORTLAND, CHICAGO, ATLANTA, OTHER BIG CITIES DEMAND 'FEDERAL FORCES' WITHDRAW

More than 2,000 people flooded downtown Portland overnight during the 57th day of protests in Oregon's largest city, where President Trump has deployed federal agents despite the city’s outspoken opposition to the move.

Just hours after a federal judge blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at protests, agents appeared to deploy tear gas early Friday to force thousands of demonstrators from crowding around the federal courthouse.

At least 100 agents were on the ground during some portion of the night, according to The Oregonian.

Following a larger Black Lives Matter rally, demonstrators faced off against federal officers at the courthouse.

Ingraham said Americans should imagine Biden’s future attorney general appointing hundreds of lawyers and prosecutors whose sole focus is to harass Americans who exercise their constitutional rights and "don’t agree with what is happening on the streets."

“This week, Obama himself hinted that the same race-obsessed radicals he had working for him the first time would be back in a Biden cabinet. Remember, what you’re seeing on the streets, that leftward lurch to the Democratic Party, is their reaction against you. It’s not that they just despise Trump, it’s that they despise you: your patriotism, your church-going, your Judeo-Christian values, your belief in personal responsibility and work ethic, your big families, your SUVs, your guns. All of it because you represent the old America that they want to destroy.”