Ingraham: Biden doesn't come off as leader of the free world

Laura Ingraham discussed the lack of leadership coming from President Biden regarding the crisis in Ukraine on "The Ingraham Angle" Friday.

LAURA INGRAHAM: There might be — and I emphasize — might be some good news regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict tonight. Turkey's leader, Recep Erdogan, said Russia and Ukraine are nearing a peace deal. According to his account — again, we take it with a grain of salt — there is almost a consensus regarding such issues as NATO, disarmament, collective security, and using Russian as an official language in the technical infrastructure works during the ongoing process in Belarus.

Now, of course, if that's true, there still remain deep disagreements about the status of the breakaway provinces in eastern Ukraine. But Russia did say last night that its military operation, if that's what you want to call it in Ukraine, was mostly complete, and that going forward it would focus primarily on the eastern part of the nation. Now this is actually, if true, a big shift. It may indicate that Russia, after inflicting heinous pain and suffering on the Ukrainian people, has now limited its goals in Ukraine. Now, if America actually had a strong leader, a real president, he'd find a way right now to capitalize on these potential breakthroughs and encourage everyone, all parties, to hammer out a peace deal and do it as soon as possible. Now, this would save countless lives and prevent more suffering. But instead, we have Joe Biden, who comes off as kind of a distant observer of all of this, not the leader of the free world.

First, he had to disappear from the campaign trail. Remember in 2020 because of COVID. Now he's vanishing from the world stage, taking a backseat to lesser powers and NATO, he's just waiting for his marching orders at this point. Meanwhile, he is previewing the wonderful future all of us Americans are going to have to look forward to under his watch.

Now, an American president is supposed to reassure us. Biden just terrifies us, he depresses us. But just in case you haven't heard enough from him, he will have more tomorrow on the crisis. Of course, the same crisis that never would have occurred under President Trump. And you can bet that American taxpayers will be forced to foot the bill once again.

