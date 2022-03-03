Ingraham: Biden administration hates America too much to run it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Laura Ingraham said members of President Biden's administration hate the United States too much to be able to run it in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle."

The Biden team thinks they have a "messaging problem," Ingraham said.

"Well, the truth is, they're just not good at governing," she said. "They can't read the room, meaning America, and they don't even really want to be in the same house as the rest of us. In the end, when you hate a country as much as their people hate ours, you can't run it. But you sure can go a long way to ruining it."

TUCKER CARLSON: MOMENTS FROM BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION THAT LEFT YOU SCRATCHING YOUR HEAD

According to an Echelon Insights poll, the top issues concerning Americans are inflation, economic damage from COVID-19, supply chain issues, deficits, debt and illegal immigration, Ingraham said.

"This lines up really well with the top concerns of the GOP voters, but not the Democrat voters, because their top five extreme worries include Trump supporters, white nationalism, climate change and voter suppression."

" … This is a nightmare scenario for Democrats," Ingraham said.

The left's "vicious, impatient grassroots itching for some type of socialist type revolution" contrasted "most Americans who just want to live in peace and freedom."

Ingraham criticized "the twisted, demented mindset of [Biden's] activist base," calling it "perhaps the most devastating" of his problems.

His approval rating was at 43 percent in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

" … [O]ur cities are spiraling into ‘Mad Max’ hellscapes of violence and despair," she said. "Our families are being crushed by high food and gas prices. And Joe Biden? He thinks Americans are going to give him a pass because Putin is making Ukrainians suffer? We need cheap oil, and he gives us cheap rhetoric."