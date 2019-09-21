'Ingraham Angle' Exclusive: Seattle's homeless crisis

Laura Ingraham addressed the homeless crisis in Seattle during Friday's edition of "The Ingraham Angle," showing exclusive video of the situation as well as reactions from Seattle residents who are concerned about what it's doing to their home.

"I take the train in every day," one resident said. "So coming just on my train ride from here to the building, seeing the amount of homeless people that we see every day ... I see needles, I see people struggling -- and there's people that are trying to solve it."

LEFT BEHIND: HOMELESS CRISIS IN SEATTLE

According to The Seattle Times, a local police officer filed a $10 million claim against the city, alleging he was exposed to an “extremely dangerous man-made toxin” when he was assigned to clean up a homeless camp in the industrial SoDo neighborhood in January.

"What we saw today is not all that different from what we've reported on in Venice Beach, in L.A.," Ingraham said. "We see it in San Francisco. The Trump administration is now getting involved on the EPA level. That's how dangerous this is: Now you have police officers apparently getting sick. They're concerned about bringing the diseases home to their families at night."

Former Reagan administration official and author Jeffrey Lord joined Ingraham to discuss the homeless crisis.

"If the toxins that made that police officer ill were found dumped in the Puget Sound out there in Seattle instead, everybody, all these people in the streets today, would be outraged," Lord said. "But no, no, no. It came from a homeless encampment so they didn't want to do anything about it."

Lord blamed liberalism for Seattle's situation.

"Laura, this is the governing philosophy of liberalism at work," Lord said. "One city after another, ruled by liberals for decades -- and they have this problem."