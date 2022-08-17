Why the Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation: Former Trump economist

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump economist Steve Moore explained why the Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation Wednesday on "Hannity."

SEN. JOHNSON LABELS THE DEMOCRATS' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT 'ORWELLIAN': 'IT WILL NOT REDUCE INFLATION'

MOORE: This inflation is just a killer. It's what destroyed Jimmy Carter when he ran against Ronald Reagan and lost, what, 45 states or something like that. So – but the important thing for people to understand is the reason it's a lie that this bill is going to reduce inflation is because what caused the inflation in the first place, Sean, was that $3 trillion the Democrats spent and borrowed last year. That's what lit the forest fire. And this year already when you include this bill, plus that $200 billion corporate welfare bill they passed a few weeks ago, that's another trillion. So can you believe this? In what, 20 months Biden has spent and borrowed $4 trillion. That's as much as we spent to fight World War Two, for goodness sakes.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: