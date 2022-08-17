Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Why the Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation: Former Trump economist

Steve Moore breaks down the Democrats' spending bill

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Inflation is a killer: Steve Moore Video

Inflation is a killer: Steve Moore

Former Trump economist Steve Moore reveals why the claim that the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce inflation is a lie on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump economist Steve Moore explained why the Inflation Reduction Act will not reduce inflation Wednesday on "Hannity." 

SEN. JOHNSON LABELS THE DEMOCRATS' INFLATION REDUCTION ACT 'ORWELLIAN': 'IT WILL NOT REDUCE INFLATION'

MOORE: This inflation is just a killer. It's what destroyed Jimmy Carter when he ran against Ronald Reagan and lost, what, 45 states or something like that. So – but the important thing for people to understand is the reason it's a lie that this bill is going to reduce inflation is because what caused the inflation in the first place, Sean, was that $3 trillion the Democrats spent and borrowed last year. That's what lit the forest fire. And this year already when you include this bill, plus that $200 billion corporate welfare bill they passed a few weeks ago, that's another trillion. So can you believe this? In what, 20 months Biden has spent and borrowed $4 trillion. That's as much as we spent to fight World War Two, for goodness sakes. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Democrats will come after low-income people: Moore Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.