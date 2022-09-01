Incoming Miami school board members encourage elected officials to get involved in local elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two incoming Miami school board candidates who won their elections after being endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., Fla., are encouraging other governors and other elected officials get involved in school board races, emphasizing the importance of local elections.

"We need to up the game in education… and governors are noticing that education is a big thing on voters’ minds," Monica Colucci, who unseated a longtime incumbent, told Fox News Digital.

Incoming board member Roberto Alonso also emphasized the importance of local races, and noted that races like school board often have the biggest impact on local communities.

"I think for a long time, we kind of ignored our local school boards and local government," he told Fox News Digital. "And as Gov. DeSantis has said, and I say all the time: local government is really what makes the largest impact in your life."

DESANTIS-BACKED CANDIDATES FLIP FLORIDA SCHOOL BOARD FROM LIBERAL TO CONSERVATIVE

"Folks don’t realize it, but you’re ignoring elections that are impacting the future of our country, that are impacting your children. We need to get more involved in these local races," Alonso added.

Both incoming board members said they believed DeSantis’ endorsement impacted the results of the election, telling Fox News Digital the governor’s platform is resonating with voters across the state.

DESANTIS CELEBRATES GOP SCHOOL BOARD VICTORIES: 'FLORIDA IS THE STATE WHERE WOKE GOES TO DIE

"Parents are awakening to education, what’s been happening, and they want things to change," Colucci said.

"I think people want to know who are you aligned with, what are your values, and are you going to support our governor?" Alonso said. "People want to see a board that's going to be working with our state governor as well as our legislators to do what's best for the kids."

Colucci advised school board candidates around the country to "stick to [their] platform" and place an emphasis on education, which she said is what parents and voters want.

"The momentum in our country is really toward going back to basics, putting education to where it should always be, to the basics so that children can be successful," she said. "Stick with what your beliefs are."

DESANTIS LAUNCHES ‘EDUCATION AGENDA TOUR’ TO TOUT CONSERVATIVE SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATES AHEAD OF PRIMARY

Alonso also emphasized the importance of grassroots politics when running for local elections.

"Go out there, knock on the door. Families want to hear from us. Families are very thankful for individuals like myself that are coming out and are representing the true values of our society," he said.