Illinois trooper making 'miracle' recovery after being shot in routine traffic stop, mom says

An Illinois state trooper is recovering from his injuries after being shot and beaten by a Chicago murder suspect during a traffic stop.

Kris Chapman-Green, mother of Dakotah "Kody" Chapman-Green, joined "FOX & Friends First" Friday with an update on her son's recovery, explaining that doctors and nurses have been "shocked" at his progress since the Oct. 24 attack.

Dashcam video showed the horrifying moment the state police officer was fired upon by a Chicago man last week near Springfield.

IL GUNMAN INJURES 15 IN LATE-NIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY SHOOTING

On Oct. 24, just before 11:00 p.m., Chapman-Green stopped Cristobal Santana.

The video shows Santana get out of the vehicle during the stop and exchange gunfire with Chapman-Green. Police say Santana fired at least 10 shots and struck the officer several times.

Officials said Santana beat Chapman-Green, causing facial fractures, a skull fracture and a brain bleed.

Despite the vicious attack, Kris said her son is surprising doctors with his recovery so far, calling it a "miracle."

She said Kody is at a local hospital receiving inpatient rehab.

"All the doctors and the nurses are just totally shocked of how quickly he's recovering," said Kris, explaining that her son is now walking on crutches.

She said the incident, which was "heartbreaking" for her to watch on video, was a routine traffic stop and the suspect was concealing a gun "underneath his leg."

"[Dakotah] started backing up, as you see in the video. And then it just went from there."

Santana was apprehended after being stuck by a police car and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting, Fox 2 reported. A judge ordered Santana be held in the Sangamon County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

Santana is also suspected in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Chicago.

Kris said her son wanted to be a state trooper since his early high school days and even after the attack, still wants to be on the force.

"This is what he wanted to do and still wants to do," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.