Illinois trooper making 'miracle' recovery after being shot in routine traffic stop, mom says

Dakotah Chapman-Green shot, beaten by Chicago man suspected of killing ex-girlfriend

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
Illinois state trooper recovering after being shot, beaten by murder suspect Video

Illinois state trooper recovering after being shot, beaten by murder suspect

WARNING, graphic content: Kris Chapman-Green, mother of Illinois State Trooper Dakotah ‘Kody’ Chapman-Green, joins ‘FOX & Friends First’ to discuss her son's recovery.

An Illinois state trooper is recovering from his injuries after being shot and beaten by a Chicago murder suspect during a traffic stop.

Kris Chapman-Green, mother of Dakotah "Kody" Chapman-Green, joined "FOX & Friends First" Friday with an update on her son's recovery, explaining that doctors and nurses have been "shocked" at his progress since the Oct. 24 attack.

Dashcam video showed the horrifying moment the state police officer was fired upon by a Chicago man last week near Springfield.

IL GUNMAN INJURES 15 IN LATE-NIGHT HALLOWEEN PARTY SHOOTING

On Oct. 24, just before 11:00 p.m., Chapman-Green stopped Cristobal Santana.

The video shows Santana get out of the vehicle during the stop and exchange gunfire with Chapman-Green. Police say Santana fired at least 10 shots and struck the officer several times. 

Circle highlights suspect holding gun in new video

New dashcam video shows horrific moment an Illinois state trooper was shot by a murder suspect.  (Fox 32 Chicago)

Officials said Santana beat Chapman-Green, causing facial fractures, a skull fracture and a brain bleed. 

Despite the vicious attack, Kris said her son is surprising doctors with his recovery so far, calling it a "miracle."

She said Kody is at a local hospital receiving inpatient rehab. 

"All the doctors and the nurses are just totally shocked of how quickly he's recovering," said Kris, explaining that her son is now walking on crutches.

She said the incident, which was "heartbreaking" for her to watch on video, was a routine traffic stop and the suspect was concealing a gun "underneath his leg." 

"[Dakotah] started backing up, as you see in the video. And then it just went from there."

Dakotah

Illinois State Trooper Dakotah "Kody" Chapman-Green was shot and beaten by a suspect during Oct. 24 traffic stop in Springfield. (Fox News)

Santana was apprehended after being stuck by a police car and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting, Fox 2 reported. A judge ordered Santana be held in the Sangamon County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

Santana is also suspected in the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Chicago.

Kris said her son wanted to be a state trooper since his early high school days and even after the attack, still wants to be on the force. 

"This is what he wanted to do and still wants to do," she said.

FOX News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.

