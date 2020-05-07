Ilhan Omar claims 'white privilege at work' in DOJ move to dismiss Flynn case

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., argued Thursday that "white privilege" led the Justice Department to move to drop its criminal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

"White privilege at work," she tweeted in response to the news. She and others panned the decision, which came after a years-long legal battle that had cost Flynn millions of dollars.

Flynn had pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI, but some questioned his prosecution after the release of FBI documents last week, including handwritten notes in which FBI officials questioned what the purpose of interviewing Flynn would be.

"What is our goal?" one of the notes read. "Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?"

In court documents filed Thursday, the Justice Department said that after reviewing newly disclosed information and other materials, it agreed with Flynn’s lawyers that his Jan. 24, 2017 interview with the FBI should never have taken place because he had not had inappropriate contacts with Russians. The interview, the department said, was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

But former FBI Director James Comey, who briefly presided over the Russia investigation, argued the DOJ "lost its way."

"The DOJ has lost its way. But, career people: please stay because America needs you. The country is hungry for honest, competent leadership," he tweeted.

President Trump praised Flynn Thursday, saying, "He was an innocent man... Now, in my book, he's an even greater warrior."

Flynn, on Thursday, tweeted a video of his grandson reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, writing: "My grandson Travis...“and JUSTICE for ALL".

The Associated Press and Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.