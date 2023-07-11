Ice Cube bashes AI during interview with Charlamagne Tha God: ‘Worst s--t ever’

BIG3 founder and rapper Ice Cube attacked artificial intelligence (AI) technology during an interview on the Breakfast Club Tuesday, calling it a tool that will make people less creative and dumber.

"I think it’s wack," Ice Cube said when asked how AI would affect his business and America in general.

"I think it’s the worst s--t ever. I think it’s gonna put a lot of people out of business and out of work. Everything is gonna be more vanilla. It’s not gonna be more creative. It’s actually gonna go the other way."

The rapper argued that AI would make people lazier and dumber. "People are gonna get lazier. Nobody’s gonna work hard and nobody’s gonna attain the knowledge so they can write it down. They're just gonna ask for the knowledge. People are just gonna get stupider."

Debates over AI and its possible influence over education is already heating up. One digital technology expert, David Espindola, told Fox News Digital that AI will help disrupt the current education system that is "based out of the industrial revolution and the needs at that time for standardization."

But Open AI CEO Sam Altman, who runs the company behind ChatGPT, admitted in April that he was even "a little bit scared" of the powerful technology his company is developing. While Altman predicted that artificial intelligence "will eliminate a lot of current jobs," he has said the technology will be a net positive for humans because of the potential to transform industries like education.

Ice Cube compared the advent of AI to other revolutionary technologies, like the light bulb.

"Look. When they invented the light bulb, the candle maker had to figure out how to make money. So they started making candles that smell like all kinds of stuff to make money. So, adapt. Adapt or die. And that’s just it."

The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God has also reportedly spoken out about the use of AI, especially in the music industry.

"Sonically, it sounds cool but it lacks soul. There’s no spirit to it," Charlamagne said, according to HotNewHipHop. "There’s just nothing to it. That’s why I don’t like that."

"I just feel like there’s no spirit to this music," he added. "Even when they do it with artists who are still with us, it don’t feel like there’s no spirit to it. There’s no soul to it so it definitely sounds spiritless when it’s people who are no longer with us."

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.