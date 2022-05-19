Hurt: It's going to be pretty scary between now and midterms in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Hurt dove into how the issue of abortion should be returned to the states and decided by the people through elected officials and how Democrats will use the issue as leverage prior to midterms Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHARLIE HURT: There's a lot of evidence that they're actually having to pay people to go out there to protest. Not that this isn't an important issue, but I think that, you know, most American people, wherever you come down on the issue of abortion, you believe that actually putting these questions in the hands of the electorate of the American people to pick their representatives to make laws. That's actually an eminently sensible way of dealing with an issue that has divided this country for 50 years. Exactly because, as you point out every night, the justices ripped the decision away from the American people and put it in the hands of nine unelected, robed justices. But, you know, we're entering a very kind of a scary time right now because there's nothing more dangerous than desperate politicians who have enjoyed power and have enjoyed complete power in Washington for a year now, for two years now, as they watch this unfold and they watch the disasters that they have created, and even they realize that they're at fault and that the American people are going to blame them for it in the election. It's going to be pretty scary between now and November, I think.

