Hunter Biden's friend worried some Democrats betting on 'political expedience of sacrificing Hunter': Report

Politico reported Tuesday that Democrats have offered 'limited' support for Hunter

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Hunter Biden offers to testify before House Oversight Committee Video

Hunter Biden offers to testify before House Oversight Committee

FOX News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss what the offer means for the congressional investigation as the probe into his overseas business dealings continues to unfold.

A friend of Hunter Biden's told Politico that some Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill were "betting on the political expediency of sacrificing Hunter," as the president's son prepares to be more aggressive in agreeing to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

Two Democrats on Capitol Hill told Politico that the politics regarding the president's son were "fixed," and that his new, offensive strategy would be "all risk, no reward," the outlet reported. Hunter Biden's team is worried about the lack of defense the president's son receives from fellow Democrats. 

"Intentionally or not, they’re betting on the political expediency of sacrificing Hunter," a friend of Hunter's told the outlet. 

"The greater good is served by accountability and vindication, and not by acquiescence to political prosecution and the effort to dehumanize him," they continued. 

Joe Biden and Hunter Biden

President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.  ((Left: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo, Right: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque))

BIDEN'S CLAIM TO HAVE NO KNOWLEDGE OF HUNTER'S BUSINESS DEALINGS IS BECOMING HARDER TO MAINTAIN

The outlet noted comments from Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler and Jamie Raskin, who both said Hunter did a lot of "improper" and "unlawful" things. However, Raskin has also criticized GOP Rep. James Comer's investigation into Hunter.

A former Biden-Harris 2020 campaign aide told Politico that some White House staffers were "irritated" by Hunter Biden's plans to be more aggressive, "because he is not clearing the tactics and the strategy."

However, others close to the president believed the plan was long overdue. 

"How does he possibly keep his head down?" someone close to Hunter's legal team told the outlet. "They have lifted his head above everyone else’s, and they’ve been trying to lop it off for four years."

Hunter Biden White House

Hunter Biden looks on during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 18, 2022. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATORS LIMITED QUESTIONS ABOUT 'DAD,' 'BIG GUY' DESPITE FBI, IRS OBJECTIONS: WHISTLEBLOWER

"Hunter Biden keeps his father aware of his legal moves, according to a person close to his legal team, and the team sends word to top White House staff before making major moves. The moves themselves are entirely up to Hunter Biden and his lawyers — and that’s as it should be, aides emphasize, because the president has vowed to stay out of his son’s legal affairs," Politico reported. 

Hunter Biden has offered to testify publicly before the House Oversight Committee on Dec. 13, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The president's son demanded that the testimony be public.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the release of hostages from Gaza, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 24, 2023. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"We have seen you use closed door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door," Hunter's attorney Abbe Lowell wrote. "If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let light shine on the proceedings." 

Fox News' Chad Pergram and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.