Sen. Johnson on new Hunter Biden reports: 'This is corruption at the highest level'

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson said Wednesday "President Biden and his minions continue to lie to the American public" about the president's involvement with his son Hunter's overseas business dealings. Johnson said on "The Faulkner Focus" that meetings at the Obama White House with Hunter Biden's business partner were "not normal at all."

SEN. RON JOHNSON: I would say it wouldn't be normal at all. Certainly what all this new information is showing is that President Biden and his minions continue to lie to the American public. He obviously knew about Hunter Biden's business deals. Now we're getting emails showing that Joe Biden was going to be paying for some of the legal fees to set up joint ventures in China. But it's not just Eric Schwerin. Devin Archer had a meeting with the vice president in the White House a day or two before then-Vice President Biden went to Ukraine. It was basically said he's the point man for the Obama administration on Ukraine. A few days after that, Devin Archer is on the Burisma board, a couple of weeks after that Hunter Biden is on the Burisma board. This is corruption at the highest level. And the media continues, except for Fox News and a few other conservative outlets, continues to shrug and look the other way.