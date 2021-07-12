Hume: 'Politically very stupid' for Harris to criticize voter ID, bash rural voters

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume reacted Monday to Vice President Kamala Harris bemoaning "rural" residents who apparently cannot find an office supply store to photocopy their driver's license to send to state election authorities.

Hume told "Special Report" that voter ID is a "tricky issue" for Democrats, but that they are still trying to "make the most of" their argument against it.

"They're trying to label Republicans as people who want to suppress the vote. But a number of the things that the Republicans want to do in the laws they are passing across the country are things that are popular -- and voter I.D. Is very high on that list," he said. "I think it's politically really stupid to come out and criticize voter I.D."

Harris said over the weekend that there are a "whole lot of people who live in rural communities there is no Kinko's or OfficeMax near them," which she suggested they would need to locate in order to abide by legislation in states like Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania that are seeking to strengthen election laws and integrity.

Hume added that Biden advisers are likely contemplating the effectiveness of having Harris out front as the point person on several such controversial issues like election reform, illegal immigration and border security.

"She seems at times lighter than air," he said.

Harris was previously criticized for her visit to El Paso, Texas, after weeks of being ripped by critics for failing to visit the southern border. Critics pointed out El Paso is some 800 miles upstream on the Rio Grande from the epicenter of the illegal immigration and human and drug trafficking crisis in places like McAllen, Del Rio and Roma.

Hume also commented on former President Donald Trump speaking at CPAC about alleged issues with the 2020 election.

He said Trump's insistence about a "rigged" election and his comments about the Capitol riot are a "big problem" for Republicans.

Hume noted he has seen polling indicating that Trump's policies and political platform remain widely popular, but that the man himself is not as such.

"A smaller number [of respondents] said they would like to win with him leading the way. And I think that's basically where the matter now stands," he said. "I think a lot of rank and file Republicans… wouldn't mind a bit if he went away. They could pick up his agenda and run on it [as] the Biden administration to date seems to have left them plenty of opportunities. The president, the former president outlined a lot of them in his speech on all kinds of issues, crime, immigration and on down the list. The party feels it could be a in a strong position. They're afraid to buck him but they're afraid he will lead them to a defeat."