Hugh Hewitt: Republicans still 'covet' former President Trump's endorsement

Radio host Hugh Hewitt broke down two upcoming primary races in Missouri and Arizona on "Special Report."

HUGH HEWITT: It will certainly tell us a lot more about President Trump’s poll, there is a third Eric by the way. Out friend Henry Gomez in Ohio found an Eric McElroy on the ballot, so we are not sure if he is out of it, but what Josh said is true, Eric Greitens will lose that race. He's radioactive, credibly accused of rapes and persuasively accused of domestic violence against his wife and child. He's plummeting in the polls. Eric Schmitt is a successful attorney general. So the former president played that down the middle.

MISSOURI GOP SENATE SHOWDOWN: GREITENS RESISTS CALLS TO DROP OUT AFTER ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

He is strong with Blake Masters who is ahead. The Michigan governor’s race he has gone late for, not Kevin Rinke, who I thought he was going to go for, so he often throws a curveball for people, but I think at the end of the day it will turn out to be something that people still covet on the Republican side, that Trump endorsement.

