HuffPost reporter apologizes after accusing Pence of lying about vaccine distribution

HuffPost reporter Jennifer Bendery apologized Wednesday after accusing Vice President Mike Pence of falsely claiming "millions" of coronavirus vaccines have been distributed in the United States.

The journalist swiftly came under fire after tweeting Tuesday Pence knew it was "not true" to claim "millions of Americans have been vaccinated," while noting in the same tweet, that more than 2 million have been vaccinated so far.

Twitter users helpfully reminded Bendery that more than 1 million would constitute the use of the plural "millions."

Bendery initially remained defiant, saying while Pence was "technically" right, she still felt he was being deliberately opaque.

That led to more of a pile-on for Bendery not acknowledging a mistake.

Finally, she said her initial framing was wrong, tweeting she should have said "overstatement."

"I shouldn't have said 'not true.' That's my bad," she wrote.

And so another edifying chapter on Twitter concluded.

President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration for the slower-than-expected rollout of the vaccinations on Tuesday, leading Pence to respond on Twitter that "this is no time for playing politics." Trump tweeted on Wednesday for states to "get moving" on administering the vaccines.

Trump officials leading Operation Warp Speed last week acknowledged that the vaccine rollout was "unlikely" to meet its goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of the month.

