Howard Stern slams Oprah Winfrey for hosting dinner parties amid COVID surge: 'I don’t want to get sick'

Talk radio legend Howard Stern slammed Oprah Winfrey for having people at her "palatial estate" for dinner parties amid a record surge in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the omicron variant.

"I’m really amazed by Oprah, I really am. On her Instagram she likes to take you into her house where every night of Christmas is a big party like a celebration and she flies in a different chef," Stern said on his SiriusXM show.

HOWARD STERN SUGGESTS HE SHOULD RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, CLAIMS HE WOULD BEAT TRUMP'S 'A--'

"It’s getting very confusing to me. I see what’s going on with COVID. Everyone’s got it. Everyone’s sick. People have a 104 fever. I don’t want to have a 104 fever, I don’t want to get sick, so I’m hiding. But everyone else is out running around. I see Oprah is having dinner parties," Stern continued as co-host Robin Quivers asked how many people attend Oprah’s parties.

"It also looks like it’s Gayle King and about 20 young ladies from Africa who are orphans or something," Stern said.

It is unclear who the guests were, but Quivers quickly pointed out that Winfrey started The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, a school in South Africa.

"But I’m watching Oprah and there’s always these young girls, about 17 or 18, young women who are invited to Oprah’s palatial estate and Oprah, on every one of these videos, marches out a different chef every night and she goes, ‘Here on the holidays, I have a different chef every night,’" Stern said, mocking Winfrey’s tone in the process.

HOWARD STERN SUGGESTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS TAKE DISINFECTANTS AND DROP DEAD

Stern, a former shock jock who has echoed far-left talking points in recent years, then pivoted from slamming Winfrey for hosting dinner parties during the coronavirus pandemic to fat shaming her.

Indeed, it does appear that Winfrey hosts dinner parties throughout the holiday season, often with guest chefs.

"Every night during holiday season we eat delicious foods from different countries and tonight we had Haitian cuisine," Winfrey recently wrote. "To my Haitian friends everywhere, enjoy your soup joumou on January 1st!"

However, despite Stern’s condemning of Winfrey’s parties, the media mogul claims to take all the necessary precautions to keep her guests safe.

"Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls it ‘The Policy’ cause I'm that serious about it," she wrote last month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winfrey recently posted a video to her Instagram account in which a celebrity chef served "the Flavor Bomb Chicken Sandwich on a fresh baked cheddar biscuit" to guests at her home. It appears Stern took notice of her New Year’s Day brunch spread.

"They are cheddar cheese biscuits that are used as sandwich bread, instead of bread, just plain bread, it’s cheddar cheese biscuits with like a piece of chicken in the middle and I’m like, ‘What happened to the Weight Watchers thing? Is that just over with?’ I mean, Oprah’s huge," Stern said.