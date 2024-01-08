Howard Stern announces he has COVID after years of worrying about catching virus: 'You do not want' this

Famed radio host Howard Stern, who has voiced concerns about getting COVID-19 for years and was absent from his show last week, announced Monday he had finally contracted the virus.

"We were supposed to be back last week. We weren't because I got COVID-19," Stern told listeners, according to multiple reports.

Stern has regularly expressed his fear of COVID, admitting that it has gotten him into fights with his wife because he is paranoid and "neurotic," especially when it comes to the virus.

Stern, who turns 70 this week, said he had never felt that sick before and credited being vaccinated for not making him feel worse.

"I just want to announce something. COVID is really bad," he said. "You do not want COVID. Oh f--k."

Stern previously advocated for the coronavirus vaccine to be mandatory, and has repeatedly referred to those who choose to forego the jab as "imbeciles" and "nut jobs." He has also suggested on-air that doctors and nurses should refuse to treat those who have not taken the vaccine.

Last year, Stern vented about people telling him to lighten up about the disease, stating he will be the one to have a strong case of it because he’s older and "lucky" like that. Stern said, "Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart.

Being vaccinated against COVID has not prevented contraction of the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to still do so to protect against severe illness and death.

SiriusXM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

