How Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' will impact K-12 education

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump ’s "big, beautiful bill" will have a huge impact on education in the country, considered "the biggest piece of legislation that's ever passed in school choice history" by establishing a federal tax-credit scholarship program.

American Federation for Children President Tommy Schultz told Fox News Digital that he has been working on the legislation for 10 years.

"Every state essentially will have the opportunity to potentially have school choice thanks to this tax-credit scholarship, which will allow any individual in America to donate $1,700 to a local scholarship group, and they can get a full 100% tax-credit, dollar-for-dollar tax-credit. And at the end of the day, this could help millions of families get access to the school of their choice," Schultz said.

The American Federation for Children is a pro-school choice group, pushing to allow parents to send their kids to schools outside their neighborhood or opt out of going to public school.

TRUMP SIGNS 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL' BILL IN SWEEPING VICTORY FOR SECOND TERM AGENDA, OVERCOMING DEMS AND GOP REBELS

Trump signed the $3.3 trillion bill last week, including key provisions that would permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and incorporate new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

What are the benefits of tax-credit scholarship programs?

The bill instituted a federal tax-credit scholarship, seeking to expand education opportunities in all 50 states.

"Tax credits are a funding mechanism for private school choice programs. Whereas in the states, you have scholarship programs – those are direct appropriations from the state government coffers," Schultz said.

Schultz added that the federal tax-credit scholarship program allows taxpayers to reduce their tax bill, the same type of mechanism on the state level.

"This one in particular allows individuals to invest in K through 12 educational opportunities for kids and particularly lower-income kids. This is just an unmitigated win for the school choice movement and for families all across the country," Schultz said.

Tax-credit scholarships, usually operated at the state level, are a form of school choice that allows individuals or businesses to receive full (100%) or partial credits when they contribute to a nonprofit that provides private school scholarships. The tax code change is permanent because there is no expiration date in the law.

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' CRACKS DOWN ON BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN 'SCHEME,' TOP REPUBLICAN SAYS

"It can't be politically changed with a new administration in the way that if it was like many of what you see, the appropriate funds that come out of the Department of Education, which often have nefarious strings attached with local schools," Schultz said. "This is a perfect model to bring to the federal government because it still respects the ability for states to operate their school choice programs, their public schools, and it's also just a simple tax code change that allows you to pass this under the budget reconciliation rules."

In order to be eligible for the federal tax-credit scholarship program, recipients must be under 300% of their area’s median income, based on the Department of Housing and Urban Development formula, covering 85-90% of families.

State governments will designate which scholarship groups can receive funds.

Federal government concerned about kids ‘trapped in a failing school’

When Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Education for comment on Schultz's remarks, a spokesperson referred to Secretary Linda McMahon's post on X, claiming that the bill "includes massive expansion in school choice."

The federal government’s involvement in school choice indicates the growing momentum of the policy sweeping the country after several states passed universal school choice legislation, with New Hampshire being the most recent.

EDUCATIONAL CHOICE FOR CHILDREN ACT: A TAX BREAK FOR THE RICH, NOT A LIFELINE FOR STUDENTS

Schultz argued that it was necessary for the federal government to get involved because the policy allows taxpayers to circumvent anti-school choice policies and provides them an opportunity to support school choice in states that do not have it.

"Look, our education system is in freefall. As you saw with the latest national report card data that came out, especially COVID, we're down to 30 and 40-year lows in our educational outcomes," he said.

Overcoming teachers unions and blue states

School choice policies typically face hurdles in blue states and where teachers' unions have significant influence. Left-leaning teachers' unions usually reject school choice measures since they claim it debilitates public school funding and resources. No Democratic-controlled state has passed school choice legislation.

"Every kid in America deserves the chance to get access to the best school of their choice," Schultz said.

"And if the political power of the unions is stopping states from building out robust options for their kids, and they're trapping kids in the district schools that they don't want to go to, but are forced to go to, is all the more reason that a simple tax code change would allow for a huge revolution in the ability for families all across the country to choose the best schools for their sons and daughters, especially for lower-income families that are desperately seeking these options."