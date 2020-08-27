Horace Cooper: Mainstream media's dishonesty about riots is harming Americans, especially minorities

CNN's now-notorious characterization of violent protests in Kenosha, Wis. earlier this week as as “fiery but peaceful” is harmful to the American people, author Horace Cooper told “Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

“It is remarkable how this behavior, which is so harmful to the American people and particularly to the minority community, is being promoted as a positive by our media,” he said.

“When it's 'fiery but peaceful,' it's reminiscent to me of someone saying, ‘Hey, drink this glass of water. I've just put a couple of taps of urine in it, but it's mostly water,’” he commented. “A little bit of something bad ruins things.”

Cooper, the author of "How Trump is Making Black America Great Again," said this misleading messaging is only helping the “problem-solving class,” not those who’ve lost businesses, livelihoods and their lives.

“More Americans have died, some three to four times as many Americans have died as a result of this period of 'defund the police' and 'peaceful protests' than were the number of people that we say we’re concerned about,” Cooper added.