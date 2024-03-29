Expand / Collapse search
Historian rebukes liberals portraying Christ as a Palestinian: 'Rips Jesus out of his Jewish context'

Scholar calls out AOC for likening Jesus to Palestinians in Gaza

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
A biblical scholar accused left-wing politicians and media figures of using Jesus to send a "historically false" and "inflammatory" political message about the war in Gaza this Holy Week.

"This Easter, let’s not try to pretend Jesus was a ‘Palestinian Jew,'" historian and Aurelio Professor of Scripture emerita at Boston University Paula Fredriksen implored in her scathing op-ed for the Washington Post.

At Christmas, liberal figures, including Democratic "Squad" members, drew backlash for likening Jesus to a "Palestinian Jew" living in an "occupied" country.

"So caught up were these advocates in their own spin that they mischaracterized reality," Fredriksen reacted.

PRIEST ON CNN SAYS CHRISTMAS IS THE STORY OF A ‘PALESTINIAN JEW’ LIVING IN AN ‘OCCUPIED’ COUNTRY

Jesus on the cross

(iStock)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., seized on the trend in a social media post on Christmas Day.

"In the story of Christmas, Christ was born in modern-day Palestine under the threat of a government engaged in a massacre of innocents," Ocasio-Cortez wrote, referencing Jews who lived in the land over 2,000 years ago under Roman control. "He was part of a targeted population being indiscriminately killed to protect an unjust leader’s power."

"Thousands of years later, right-wing forces are violently occupying Bethlehem as similar stories unfold for today’s Palestinians, so much so that the Christian community in Bethlehem has canceled this year’s Christmas Eve celebrations out of both [fear for their] safety and respect," she added.

Fredriksen fact-checked the congresswoman's claims by pointing out that Christ's birthplace has been under Palestinian rule for decades.

"But Bethlehem has been administered by the Palestinian Authority since 1995. Once a significant majority there, the Christian population plunged from 86 percent in 1950 to less than 12 percent in 2016," she wrote.

CHRISTIAN MAGAZINE RIDICULED AFTER INSISTING JESUS ‘WAS ASIAN’: ‘DID YOU GUYS READ THE BIBLE?’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Moreover, modern-day Gaza is "extremely hostile" to Christians, she argued, pointing to harassment and persecution against the dwindling Christian population in the region.

The historian said the term "Palestine" derived from Rome a full century after Christ's death. Thus, the attempts to appropriate Jesus as a Palestinian to attack Israel was not just "inflammatory" but also "historically false," she argued.

"For two millennia, Jews have been blamed for Jesus’ execution by the Romans; casting him as a Palestinian just stokes the fires of hate, using Jesus against Jews once again," Fredriksen wrote.

"It is, further, an act of cultural and political appropriation — and a clever rhetorical move. It rips Jesus out of his Jewish context. And it rips 1st-century Jews — and 21st-century Israeli Jews — out of their ancestral homeland, turning them into interlopers. This is polemic masquerading as history," she slammed.

empty tomb

(iStock)

AOC wasn't the only one making this argument most recently. Catholic priest Father Edward Beck also made a similar comparison on CNN on Christmas Day.

"I think the message of Christmas is that God enters into it with us and we're not alone in it," Beck said. "What I'm so struck by is that the story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew- how often do you find those words put together? A Palestinian Jew born into a time when his country was occupied, right? They can't find a place for her to even give birth, his mother. They're homeless. They eventually have to flee as refugees into Egypt, no less. I mean, you can't make up the parallels to our current world situation right now." 

Fox News' Peter Aitken and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.