Hispanics have 'woken up' and are rejecting AOC and the woke agenda, says Rachel Campos-Duffy

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued Democrats' woke policies are driving away Hispanic voters. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Campos-Duffy highlighted "anti-family" policies turning Hispanic voters toward Republican candidates.

STRATEGISTS SOUND OFF ON IMPORTANCE OF HISPANIC VOTE, WHETHER DEMOCRATS ARE LOSING THE KEY DEMOGRAPHIC

RACHEL CAMPOS DUFFY: If you were a Hispanic voter, the Democrats couldn't come up with a more anti-family platform and policies than they have right now. Hispanics want jobs and opportunities. They don't want dependency on government and handouts. They want you to educate their kids. They don't want you to turn them into activists. They want their kids to go to church. They don't want them to go to drag shows. They want their neighborhoods safe. They love rule of law. That's why so many of them left Latin America where things were out of control and there was no law and order. They want control at the border, in their neighborhoods, in the cities, in the bodegas. And of course, you just saw the report with Jackie Heinrich, where she's talking about the oil prices. Hispanics aren't stupid, especially those in Texas. Those are really good oil jobs, by the way. They know that these Green New Deal policies are making gas and food prices more expensive. It's making it harder to raise a family. That's what they want.

They don't sit around like AOC fretting about the weather and climate change and whether I should have a baby. They want a baby. They want a family. What they want is to be able to afford it. And they know that the policies coming out of the Biden administration are making it harder and harder to have a family. By the way, last week, AOC said that abortion is an economic issue to deal with inflation. No, it's not. Hispanic women do not want to kill their babies. They just want to be able to afford their families. These policies aren't working. Hispanics are woken up. They're not woke, but they're woken up. And Democrats are paying a price for this.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: