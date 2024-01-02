Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Hispanic leaders see 'red flag' for Biden, warn of 'tone-deaf' White House messaging

'[T]he Hispanic vote is totally up for grabs,' the president of LULAC told Semafor

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Biden trailing Trump among Hispanic voters: Poll Video

Biden trailing Trump among Hispanic voters: Poll

Campus Reform correspondent Pedro Rodriguez and Libre Initiative strategic director Monet Flores-Bacs discuss why Trump is leading Biden in polls among young and Hispanic voters.

Read this article for free!
Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account!
Please enter a valid email address.

Hispanic leaders are concerned about President Biden's sinking support among Hispanic voters, according to a recent report

Semafor revealed anxieties within leaders in Hispanic organizations across the country. 

"It’s a matador red flag flying out there — the Hispanic vote is totally up for grabs," national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Domingo Garcia, told Semafor. "[Trump’s] cutting the margins. And in battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, that can be a big difference."

"They’re lacking a core message and right now Latino voters are really concerned about economics — inflation has eaten away at their paycheck, the cost of rent… trying to buy a house seems to be more elusive than ever," he said.

BIDEN'S AIDES ROLL THEIR EYES WHEN HE SAYS HE FEELS YOUTHFUL AS FIRST LADY TRIES TO KEEP HIM FROM OVERDOING IT

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Hispanic leaders are concerned about President Biden's sinking support among Hispanic voters, according to a recent report. (Getty Images)

"I understand their need to create a narrative and to drive that narrative. It’s a tried and true strategy that has worked for administration after administration, campaign after campaign," Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council, told the outlet. "But the narrative they’re building is one that is a bit tone-deaf to what’s actually happening in the Hispanic community — and I’m not even saying that they’re incorrect."

President and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Julio Fuentes, said Biden's support in Florida is dropping rapidly. 

"[Biden] did have a good percentage of the Hispanic vote here in Florida on his first go-around," he said, "but you just see that dwindling, literally on a weekly basis."

YOUNG EX-BIDEN SUPPORTERS 'BAILING' ON PRESIDENT, AGONIZING OVER 2024: 'COULD NOT LIVE WITH MYSELF'

Joe and Jill Biden speak at podium

President and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said that Biden's support in Florida is dropping rapidly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election, while his support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

Additionally, Biden trails former President Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent, 37%-33%, among voters under the age of 35.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.