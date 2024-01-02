Hispanic leaders see 'red flag' for Biden, warn of 'tone-deaf' White House messaging

Hispanic leaders are concerned about President Biden's sinking support among Hispanic voters, according to a recent report.

Semafor revealed anxieties within leaders in Hispanic organizations across the country.

"It’s a matador red flag flying out there — the Hispanic vote is totally up for grabs," national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Domingo Garcia, told Semafor. "[Trump’s] cutting the margins. And in battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, that can be a big difference."

"They’re lacking a core message and right now Latino voters are really concerned about economics — inflation has eaten away at their paycheck, the cost of rent… trying to buy a house seems to be more elusive than ever," he said.

"I understand their need to create a narrative and to drive that narrative. It’s a tried and true strategy that has worked for administration after administration, campaign after campaign," Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council, told the outlet. "But the narrative they’re building is one that is a bit tone-deaf to what’s actually happening in the Hispanic community — and I’m not even saying that they’re incorrect."

President and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Julio Fuentes, said Biden's support in Florida is dropping rapidly.

"[Biden] did have a good percentage of the Hispanic vote here in Florida on his first go-around," he said, "but you just see that dwindling, literally on a weekly basis."

According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday, Biden's support among Black voters has fallen to just 63%, down from the 92% that Pew Research Center data shows he won in the 2020 presidential election, while his support among Hispanic voters is down to 34% from 59%.

Additionally, Biden trails former President Donald Trump, his likely Republican opponent, 37%-33%, among voters under the age of 35.

Biden's campaign did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.