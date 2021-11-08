Hilton rips Dems, media for blaming VA election loss on ‘racism’: ‘They’re doubling down on hate and division’

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton said on Sunday that left-leaning media personalities are "doubling down on hate and division" after they blamed the GOP's victory in the Virginia gubernatorial race on white supremacy.

LIBERAL MSNBC GUEST CALLS WINSOME SEARS A 'BLACK MOUTH' FOR 'WHITE SUPREMACIST PRACTICES'

STEVE HILTON: It may sound trite, but it is a deep truth about how you win elections. Amazingly, the Democrats seem to have learned the exact opposite lesson from last week's results, they are doubling down on hate and division. This was former head of the DNC and failed presidential candidate Howard Dean: 'Racism still works in Virginia.' That's what you got from it? From an election where the Black vote for Republicans went up and Black vote for Democrats went down? Where according to some exit polls, the GOP actually won the majority of the Latino vote? That is racism? Jemele Hill: 'This country simply loves white supremacy.' White supremacy? Yeah, the white supremacist Republicans who elected the first black woman as lieutenant governor, the first Latino as attorney general. Meanwhile, those great champions of racial justice, the Democrats, managed to lose black delegates representing black districts. The left's knee-jerk racial demagoguery is incredibly corrosive of our social fabric. Just listen to how they talk.

