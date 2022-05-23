Hillary Clinton gave a green light to gaslight the American electorate: Jonathan Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While week two of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann's trial is underway, Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley told "America Reports" on Monday that Hillary Clinton gave officials the "green light" to "gaslight" the American electorate on claims about Russia’s involvement with former President Trump’s 2016 campaign.

PROSECUTORS SET TO CALL FORMER FBI OFFICIALS TO THE STAND AS WEEK TWO OF SUSSMANN TRIAL BEGINS

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, that last point is particularly curious, because we know now that the Clinton campaign was behind both the Steele dossier, which they secretly funded and hid that funding and also the Alfa Bank allegations. And in both cases, those were pushed to the FBI, pushed to the CIA, and most importantly, pushed to friends in the media. And what's really, really quite breathtaking in this case is that Hillary Clinton green-lighted the release of this claim, even though the campaign was told that there are serious problems with what they were alleging.

But she green lighted it and then told the public something that was pretty much untrue. Right. She went on to Twitter and said, hey, Slate just ran a story that there is this connection through Alfa Bank. She and Jake Sullivan, now the national security adviser, basically pretended to the public that this was all news to them and that they were breathless at this new disclosure when the campaign created this scandal. And it was totally unfounded.

Now we know that after that, Hillary Clinton personally gave approval for this to be release. She gave, effectively, a green light to gaslight the American electorate. And what's really astonishing to this, is that Hillary Clinton has been around the world recently calling for censorship because of the dangers of disinformation, and that she wants people who spread disinformation to be barred from sites. Well this is arguably the most successful disinformation campaign in American history.

