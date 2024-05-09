Hillary Clinton blasts delays in Trump cases, scolds Supreme Court: 'Justice delayed is justice denied'

Hillary Clinton scolded the Supreme Court on Thursday for not deciding Donald Trump's immunity claim and lamented that the former president's other cases had been delayed during an interview on Thursday.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. And the people in our country, it looks as though, will most likely go to vote without knowing the outcome of these other very serious trials," the former secretary of state said on MSNBC. "And the one going on now currently in New York is really about election interference. It is about trying to prevent the people of our country from having relevant information that may have influenced how they could have voted in 2016 or whether they would have voted."

A federal judge indefinitely delayed Trump's classified documents case on Tuesday, and MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski wondered what Clinton might tell people who are worried about the 2024 election.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said Trump would attempt to stop the lawful winner from taking office if he doesn't agree with the outcome of the election.

Clinton added the Supreme Court was doing a "grave disservice" to the country by not deciding Trump's immunity claim. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in April on whether Trump was immune from prosecution in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s election interference case.

"I read the excellent decision by the court of appeals. The judges there, I think, covered every possible argument," Clinton said. "What we heard when this case was tried before the Supreme Court, to my ear at least, were efforts to try to find loopholes, to try to create an opportunity for Trump to have attempted to overturn an election, to have carried out hundreds and hundreds of pages of very highly classified material for his own amusement, interest, trading, we don’t know what."

Clinton said they were "very serious charges against any American."

"That should cause any voter to think not twice, but many, many times over about whether we should entrust our country to him," Clinton continued.

Clinton also appeared frustrated that voters were disappointed by having to choose between Trump and President Biden again or consider a third option like independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"We have two old candidates. One is, yes, old and effective, has passed legislation, that I think is going to put America on such a strong footing for the future, is compassionate, cares about people, tries hard to make the right decision," she told MSNBC. "The other is old and dangerous. I mean, why is that a hard choice for people?"