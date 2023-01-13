Hero veteran recounts taking down Walmart maniac who allegedly threatened to cut patrons with knife

A knife-wielding man in a South Carolina Walmart allegedly walked around threatening to "cut" everyone in the store when hero veteran Demario Davis stepped in.

Davis joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Friday to explain his course of action to prevent anyone from getting injured during the near-attack Jan. 4.

"We were checking out, and my son was like, ‘Dad, the guy has a knife,'" he continued. "So when he first came in, he just went to the customer service desk and he started waving a knife at the young ladies and they ran."

He then asked a Walmart security employee what was going on and stepped in to help her.

Footage of Davis shows him striking the man on top of the head with an object, forcing him to the ground. Davis explained how before he hit the man, he had been screaming at the man in front of him: "When you call the cops, I'm going to start cutting all you up."

"When I went in the military, it was around 9/11 time," he said. "So we were trained for situations like this, you know, basically trying to neutralize the situation and try to save lives."

"I just casually walked over as he's being irate with the gentleman, and I'm just waiting for a moment where I got him and he wasn't paying any attention — you know, just tried to stop him," Davis said.

Davis explained that after looking around, he decided the store line divider would be a useful tool to subdue the man with.

"I was like, OK, it's heavy enough at the bottom, so if I hit him, I'm going to take him down, but if I miss him, I can, you know, fight him off with a little distance — he had a four-inch blade. So, I mean, it would be kind of hard for you to stab me if I'm holding that thing in front of you. At least someone probably would have tried to help me as well."

Davis said that when things like this happen in a community, being a "pillar" you have an obligation to "step up and help when you see stuff like that."

"Any military person I know would have stepped up and did it, you know," Davis said. "I mean, I don't know a person, a friend that I've spoken to that wouldn't have done the same thing."