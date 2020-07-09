Hero Texas officer saves 8-year-old from burning home: 'I had to take quick actions'

Police officer Joshua Gonzalez appeared on “Fox & Friends” to share his experience in saving an 8-year-old boy from a burning home in Socorro, Texas.

“My thoughts were, I was afraid, I was scared. I didn’t know what was going on. My first thought was asking the bystanders what was going on. Once they advised there was a 75-year-old female and an 8-year-old young male inside of the residence, I had to take quick actions to be able to save these lives,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was praised for saving the boy from the mobile home fire. After being rescued, the boy did not require medical attention. The 75-year-old was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

About 30 firefighters responded to the flames.

"Officials say the mobile home was a complete loss. They also indicated the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be under investigation," according to Fox 8.

The video was recorded by witness Cristobal Marin.

Gonzalez said that he took the initiative to go to the “safe side” of the burning home to make an entry, but was not successful.

“I did not let that bring me down,” Gonzalez said. “I took the initiative to go around to where the fire was and make an entry. I didn’t think about what I was actually doing and it took a lot of bravery to actually go in."

“I believed at one point, I was probably not going to make it, but, I made myself and assured myself that I could do this and there were people to save,” Gonzalez said.