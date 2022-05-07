Heritage Foundation president rips Biden for failing to 'condemn' violence against Supreme Court justices

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts joined "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" to weigh in on potential protests outside the homes of the Supreme Court justices.

KEVIN ROBERTS: It's unconscionable that President Biden did not condemn the proposed violence at the homes of the Supreme Court justices… That shouldn't happen to any member of the court, even if they disagree with us on pro-life issues. But to your question, I think the electoral impact of this ultimately is going to be a little more helpful to the Right than to the Left. I know that our radical leftist friends believe that this is going to drive turnout. But what we're seeing qualitatively and quantitatively at Heritage, that is looking at two or three polls this week, is that Americans realize the agenda on the Left regarding abortion isn't merely protecting Roe vs. Wade — it's actually allowing partial-birth abortions.

