Heritage Action to train parents in Virginia on being engaged in their kids' education

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Heritage Action is hosting a Parental Rights Symposium in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Thursday designed to give hundreds of parents the tools they need to be advocates for their kids' best interests at school.

This is the second symposium of its type, hosted by Heritage Action, with the first taking place in Dana Point, California.

Jessica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action, said the symposium has been "a long time coming" after parents, during the pandemic, had a front row seat to what their children were being taught.

LAWYERS REACT TO ‘ILLEGAL’ AGREEMENT IN MINNEAPOLIS TO LAY OFF WHITE TEACHERS FIRST

Anderson said parents at the symposium will be taught practical skills like how to run for school board, file FOIA requests, and opt in or out of lessons and surveys.

UCLA LAUNCHES PROJECT TO TRACK ‘ATTACKS’ ON CRITICAL RACE THEORY

The symposium, which is part of Heritage Action's "Save our Schools" initiative, is designed to teach local parents, and those in surrounding areas of Virginia, to be involved in their kids' education, but Anderson said the resources they are providing will be accessible to parents across the nation.

"We are making available free, online, every single resource we are going to roll out Thursday," she said. "Worksheets on how to submit FOIA requests, how to run for school board."

MINNESOTA RESIDENTS FURIOUS OVER ‘ANTI-RACIST’ LAYOFF PLAN FOR WHITE TEACHERS: ‘IT’S UN-AMERICAN'

Anderson also said she wants parents to recognize that they are not alone in a desire to advocate for their kids.

"We are also really excited that there are education leaders that aren’t the traditional leader," she said, highlighting speakers at the symposium like Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and professional basketball player Jonathan Isaac.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Other speakers at the event include Nicole Neily, the president and founder of Parents Defending Education, and Virginia state Sen. Bill DeSteph.

Anderson said all the resources provided at the symposium will be available online to parents across the country after the event.