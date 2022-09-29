Expand / Collapse search
Published

Hegseth, 'Outnumbered' on media using hurricane to push climate change talking points: 'They can't resist'

Don Lemon, MSNBC push climate agenda as Hurricane Ian slams Florida

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Pete Hegseth: The left 'can't resist' making this disaster political Video

Pete Hegseth: The left 'can't resist' making this disaster political

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth argues leftist media pundits 'default' to talking about climate change during weather events.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth called out liberal media pundits for bringing up climate change as Hurricane Ian was barreling toward Florida. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, he noted that turning to climate change is the default among the left any time a severe weather event occurs.

‘NO DOUBT’ HURRICANE IAN FED BY ‘GLOBAL WARMING,’ MSNBC HOSTS ARGUE

PETE HEGSETH: They can't resist the moment. And it is it's premature. It's presentism or momentism. It's ‘this moment has to be the worst moment.’ They're intensifying, and therefore it's got to be climate change. It's the default position when anything changes. The problem is it's always the default. But it's not always right. So it's hotter. It's colder, it's wetter, it's drier, it's worse. It's not as bad. It's climate change. And at that point, you lose me because you're not making a scientific argument. You're making a religious argument. 

