Hegseth, 'Outnumbered' on media using hurricane to push climate change talking points: 'They can't resist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth called out liberal media pundits for bringing up climate change as Hurricane Ian was barreling toward Florida. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, he noted that turning to climate change is the default among the left any time a severe weather event occurs.

‘NO DOUBT’ HURRICANE IAN FED BY ‘GLOBAL WARMING,’ MSNBC HOSTS ARGUE

PETE HEGSETH: They can't resist the moment. And it is it's premature. It's presentism or momentism. It's ‘this moment has to be the worst moment.’ They're intensifying, and therefore it's got to be climate change. It's the default position when anything changes. The problem is it's always the default. But it's not always right. So it's hotter. It's colder, it's wetter, it's drier, it's worse. It's not as bad. It's climate change. And at that point, you lose me because you're not making a scientific argument. You're making a religious argument.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: