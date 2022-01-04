Pete Hegseth calls out Biden admin's COVID response: Now we have 'Operation Snail Speed'

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth said on "Faulkner Focus" that the Biden administration has failed in its COVID-19 response, calling the testing delays "Operation Snail Speed."

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION DEALS WITH SOARING OMICRON COVID CASES AND DROPPING POLL NUMBERS AS MIDTERM ELECTIONS NEAR

PETE HEGSETH: [Trump] unleashes Operation Warp Speed because he knows vaccines are a part of the answer, and we get vaccines in record time. A businessman is in charge. Now we've lived with COVID-19 for a year. Joe Biden enters the office, and we get Operation Snail Speed as it pertains to testing. We need tests. Where are they? They're not here. So the CDC is telling us the quarantine time is not 10 anymore, 10 days, it's five. But then the confusion is do you need to take a test at the end of that that shows negative to go back to work or to go back to school or go back to your job as a police officer? ... You couldn't get a test if you wanted to prove that. So it's utter confusion, which leads to a lack of compliance.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW