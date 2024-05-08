HBO host re-ups million-dollar offer for Clarence Thomas to resign: 'I still have the contract!'

HBO host John Oliver doubled down on his efforts to get Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, telling the justice on Monday he would be willing to re-up his offer to pay him $1 million annually if he steps down.

"If you want to get in touch and open up the negotiations again, I still have the contract in the drawer in my desk, and I'd be willing to do that," Oliver said while appearing as a guest on Monday's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

In February, the "Last Week Tonight" host offered to pay Thomas $1 million annually for the rest of his life in exchange for his departure from America’s highest court.

"A million dollars a year and a brand-new condo on wheels and all you have to do in return is sign the contract and get the f--- off the Supreme Court," Oliver said on his show before taunting the justice to respond to his offer in the next 30 days.

The late night host said he was both disappointed and relieved that Thomas didn't take up his initial offer.

"I felt exactly like you until the offer went out on TV," he said, addressing Meyers' enthusiastic audience.

"I was so excited. 'Oh, that was fun. That show went really well. Oh f—, it's about to happen now, isn't it?'" Oliver joked.

The comedian said the contract was real and that he had conversations with legal experts who assured him that he wasn’t breaking any laws by offering to pay Thomas. His wife was less appreciative of the offer, however.

"And I did feel like if he took the deal that there were going to be some people so angry with me that they were going to kill me. Therefore, my wife wouldn't be on the hook for the money," he joked. "But she didn't take that as the reassuring statement that I hoped. 'Oh, I won't be around for that. Don't worry. It's fine.'"

"It was both a huge relief and massively disappointing that he didn't take it," he continued.

Despite his mixed feelings about the proposal, the late night host confessed he would do it again.

"Honestly, I'd open it up again," Oliver told Meyers. "As long as he gets out before they're doing the June decisions. I would be willing to open discussions again."

Oliver then made a direct plea to Thomas to accept his offer.

"If you want to get in touch and open up the negotiations again, I still have the contract in the drawer in my desk, and I'd be willing to do that. Again, until one of us dies, and hopefully that will be you," he said flippantly.

Fox News' Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.