Harvey Weinstein reportedly helped Clinton's 2016 campaign hurt Bernie Sanders

Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign apparently accepted help from now-disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein to hurt rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., according to Ronan Farrow's new book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators."

In a copy of the book obtained by Fox News, Farrow wrote that Weinstein, who'd been a major fundraiser and longtime donor for the Democrats, was part of the "brain trust around Hillary Clinton."

Farrow pointed to an email exchange between the movie mogul and the Clinton campaign ahead of the election.

RONAN FARROW RECALLS MATT LAUER'S RESPONSE AFTER TELLING NBC ANCHOR HE WAS WORKING ON 'SEXUAL HARASSMENT' STORY

Referencing Sanders' outreach to Latino and African-American voters, Weinstein reportedly wrote, "I'm probably telling you what you know already, but that needs to be silenced."

According to Farrow, Weinstein followed up by sending a column critical of Sanders, adding, "This article gives you everything I discussed with you yesterday."

An unnamed Clinton campaign official was said to have responded: "About to forward some creative. Took your idea and ran."

Representatives for Clinton, Sanders and Weinstein did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farrow previously spoke about Clinton's ties to Weinstein in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he alleged that Weinstein tried to leverage his relationship with the former secretary of state to deter Farrow from his reporting on the mogul, which Clinton's team told Farrow was concerning.

Farrow's book is set to be released on Tuesday.