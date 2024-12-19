‘Harry Potter’ author marks five-year anniversary of first speaking out against trans activists: 'We will win'

"Harry Potter" series creator J.K. Rowling marked the five-year anniversary of her first social media post calling out aggressive transgender activists.

Rowling re-shared an old Twitter post (before it became X) from Dec. 19, 2019, in which she blasted those who fired a British woman after she claimed there were only two sexes. That tweet kicked off five years of Rowling being outspoken against those who insist there's no difference between trans women and biological women.

She captioned her old post on Wednesday, stating, "Five years ago today and my only regret is that I didn't speak out sooner. To every girl and woman who's paid a heavy price for fighting to retain their rights and boundaries, to every person striving to halt an appalling medical experiment on minors, I salute you. We will win."

Rowling’s original post read, "Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?"

Ever since that post, Rowling has been at the center of a pitched cultural battle online that has seen her lose employees, fans and even close friends.

The famous stars of the Harry Potter film adaptations even denounced the author’s views. British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the films’ title character, wrote an open letter for the pro-LGBTQ organization, The Trevor Project in 2020, ripping Rowling’s stance.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

That same year, series star Emma Watson countered Rowling’s rhetoric on social media with a post of her own that read, "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are."

"I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," Watson wrote in a subsequent post.

Rowling has since responded to the actors, posting in 2024 that they can "save their apologies."

"Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces," she wrote.

Despite the backlash that Rowling has incurred because of her stance, she has yet to back down from her stance.

In the five years since her original post, the author has never backed down from slamming far-left pro-trans individuals online.

In one of her more famous Twitter threads from 2020, Rowling wrote, "If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."

In another viral post from 2020, Rowling ripped an article referring to women as "people who menstruate." The author mocked the piece, posting, "‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

More recently, Rowling slammed HBO late-night host John Oliver for defending trans females playing in women’s sports competitions.

In a lengthy post from Nov. 2024, Rowling stated, "Nothing about this feels good, because John Oliver generously gave his time for my charity Lumos and I liked him very much when I met him, but God knows, if you ever need an example of motivated reasoning and confirmation bias, this video's for you. An undoubtedly intelligent person spouts absolute bulls--- to support something he wants to be true, but isn't."

