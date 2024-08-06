As Harris and Walz campaign in Philly, residents slam economy: It's 'sucking right now'

Ahead of Vice President Harris' rally in Philadelphia with her new running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., on Tuesday, city residents lamented the state of the American economy.

FOX Business’ Jeff Flock spoke to multiple Philadelphia residents about how they are faring in the current economy under President Biden and Harris, the day after the stock market plunged.

"Always good to talk to real people," Flock said as he relayed his findings on Fox News Channel’s "America Reports." "And what they're saying is the economy for them, in a word, sucks. And, pardon my French, but that is actually a direct quote from one of the folks we spoke with."

"This is a Democratic stronghold, by the way," he said. "You know, Philadelphia County voted 85% for Biden four years ago, 15% Trump. Despite that, the people we talked to now, both Democrat and Republican, say this economy is not working for them."

"I personally feel like the economy is sucking right now," one local resident told Flock on camera. "Less pay, more expenses. Bills going up, rents going up. So it's pretty bad."

"I work three jobs just to break even every month," another woman said. "And I have a master's degree from Columbia. The economy is pretty rough."

One man said, "Everybody is concerned about the economic situation, I certainly am."

"Our current government has absolutely ruined everything," another man said. "Can't afford life. I make six figures a year, live in the city. Still can't afford life. Can't even afford to go out like we used to."

When Flock asked one woman about what she anticipates for the future, she replied, "Well, depending on how the election goes, I’m either hopeful or I’m moving to Ireland."

Flock noted to Fox News host Sandra Smith that he couldn’t confirm which candidate’s victory would drive that particular woman to move away.

"I would point this out, that even some of the people that we talked to who have spoken most vociferously about their displeasure with the economy say, ‘I’m still going to vote for Vice President Harris.’ They just can’t bring themselves in this Democratic stronghold to vote for the alternative. Ominous and counterintuitive, perhaps," he added.