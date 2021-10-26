Harris 'shunning public events' with 'Big Guy' Biden after receiving no 'fun jobs': 'The Five'

Vice President Kamala Harris has been noticeably absent from President Biden's side during recent public appearances, which is a stark contrast to their early weeks in the White House where the two were seen together multiple times in a month, the panel on "The Five" discussed Tuesday.

"Kamala Harris is looking for the lifeboats on Biden's sinking ship," host Greg Gutfeld remarked, adding that the California Democrat appeared to be hoping for "fun jobs" as second-in-line to the presidency while "shunning public events with the ‘Big Guy.’"

Host Dana Perino added that it remains unclear whether the separation is a product of the vice president's team wanting to distance themselves from a president with cratering approval, or if the White House is trying to instead keep the ex-senator at arms length.

"She's not going to Glasgow with the rest of the federal government [later this week] but will be going to France," she said.

Later in the program, host Dagen McDowell noted that Harris may at least have one "fun" role on her schedule, as she is scheduled to appear later this week besides performer Pharrell Williams during a campaign event for Terry McAuliffe in Norfolk, Va.

Harris recently came under fire for a video urging Black congregants in Virginia churches to vote for McAuliffe, which some legal experts believe could violate federal law.

LAWYERS WEIGH IN ON KAMALA HARRIS VIDEO URGING BLACK VIRGINIA CHURCHGOERS TO VOTE FOR TERRY MCAULIFFE

Some lawyers suggest that the video violates Internal Revenue Service rules for churches that are tax-exempt under Section 501(c)3 of the IRS code. It is not clear whether any churches have played it yet.

