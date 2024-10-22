Harris reveals she's prepared for if Trump won't concede election: 'We have the resources and the expertise'

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed that she has resources and teams in place for if former President Trump does not concede the election.

"We’re sitting here two weeks away from election night. Last election, the former president came out on election night and declared victory before all the votes were counted. What is your plan if he does that again in two weeks?" NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked Harris Tuesday.

"Well, let me say this. We've got two weeks to go, and I'm very much grounded in the present in terms of the task at hand. And we will deal with election night and the days after as they come, and we have the resources and the expertise and the focus on that as well," Harris answered.

Jackson interrupted, "So you have teams ready to go? Are you thinking about that as a possibility?"

"Of course," Harris replied. "This is a person, Donald Trump, who tried to undo a free and fair election, who still denies the will of the people, who incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol and 140 law enforcement officers were attacked. Some who were killed. This is a serious matter. The American people are, at this point, two weeks out, being presented with a very, very serious decision about what will be the future of our country."

"And it includes whether we are a country that values a president who respects their duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States," she said. "Donald Trump has said he would terminate the Constitution of the United States. The American people are being presented with a choice here about whether we want a president who understands that America must stand strong as a leader around the globe or an individual in Donald Trump who openly admires dictators."

She continued to attack and contrast herself with the former president, framing the election as a binary choice between hate and optimism.

She added, "The choice before the American people is the choice to choose to turn the page on the division and the hate and to bring our country together, knowing the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, and that we can be optimistic about a new generation of leadership that is focused on what we have yet to achieve, to uplifting the American people."

Harris also answered questions regarding her support for abortion and whether she was "honest to the American people" about President Biden's mental decline before he dropped out of the race.

"Joe Biden is an extremely accomplished, experienced and capable in every way that anyone would want if they're president." Harris said.

She said he just had a "bad debate" and continued to vouch for his competence behind the scenes.

