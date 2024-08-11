Harris ripped as 'inauthentic' for giving nearly identical speeches at separate rallies: 'Hillary Clinton 3.0'

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign style continues to face a flurry of scrutiny, with critics calling out her reluctance to answer questions from the press and zeroing in on nearly identical lines repeated during her speeches at different campaign stops.

In Wisconsin and Michigan, for instance, the vice president repeated a line about "the path to the White House" running through either state. She also flashed back to the summer job she had at McDonald's while in college and reiterated that she "knows Donald Trump's type."

"This is Hillary Clinton 3.0. She's inauthentic, and she's going to continue to be that way," Fox News contributor Gianno Caldwell said, criticizing Harris during Saturday's "The Big Weekend Show."

Caldwell, along with Fox News contributors Joe Concha and Miranda Devine and Fox News anchor Anita Vogel, honed in on Harris' choice of words during the rallies and her lack of words when speaking to the press.

"Kamala Harris answered reporter questions for a whopping two minutes," Concha said, pointing to a heated CNN panel segment during which Democratic strategist Bakari Sellers and fellow panelist S.E. Cupp sparred over Harris' lack of media engagement.

"It's insulting," Vogel said, chiming in during Saturday's discussion. "That's what we [the press] do, and the press should be insulted that she is not taking time to answer their questions. It doesn't matter whether she's a man or woman, she is a candidate for the President of the United States, and she needs to take questions from the press. It is absolutely insulting."

Devine offered her take next. "If she can't take questions from the media, it means there's something wrong. She's trying to hide from scrutiny, and it's because her record is so appalling and her ability to articulate a point is really lacking."

Harris fielded questions from reporters for the first time since her nomination last Thursday, standing on the tarmac at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

There, she responded to questioning about her unwillingness to conduct a press conference or wide-ranging interview since President Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and made her the presumptive nominee.

"I've talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month," she said.

Harris and Trump have agreed to participate in one debate slated for Sept. 10 thus far. Trump has also agreed to participate in two additional debates, but those have yet to be confirmed on Harris' end.

