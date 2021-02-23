Harris Faulkner to host Fox News primetime special about coronavirus vaccines

Fox News Channel will air a one-hour special, "America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot," on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. ET to help educate Americans on the coronavirus vaccines.

The multiple Emmy award-winning Faulkner, who hosts "The Faulkner Focus" and co-anchors "Outnumbered," will discuss frequently asked questions about the COVID vaccines with a series of medical experts during the primetime special. Faulkner will lead conversations about everything from racial disparities in vaccine distribution within communities of color to the vaccine’s economic impact.

The special will also address a path forward for Americans and examine how the vaccine is administrated. Faulkner will interview vaccine experts and a panel of doctors, including Dr. Peter Hotez and FNC medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel.

"America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot" will also aim to debunk common myths related to the vaccine and address other issues important to viewers. Fox News Correspondent Casey Stegall will report from Texas with the latest on the use of mass vaccination sites.

"America Together With Harris Faulkner: The Shot" comes after Faulkner anchored "America Copes Together," which focused on the psychological effects of the pandemic and "America Learns Together," which covered the challenges of remote learning during the COVID era.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Faulkner and Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer co-hosted a virtual coronavirus town hall with then-President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force.